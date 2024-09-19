Elon Musk on Jan. 22, 2024. Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It feels as if Elon Musk, the hopelessly redpilled billionaire with a messiah complex, has been going through a slow-motion mental breakdown for years now. Still, just when you thought he couldn’t stoop any lower, the soon-to-be trillionaire has found new lines to cross, underscoring how dangerous and treacherous he’s become.

Hours after the Secret Service thwarted an apparent attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life, Musk took to his social media site to ponder why “no one is even trying to assassinate” President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris.

The post immediately sparked outrage as many interpreted it as a call to murder Harris and Biden, prompting the edgelord to eventually delete the incendiary post while indicating it was all just a misunderstood joke. Of course, by the time Musk took down the tweet, it had already been viewed over 30 million times and racked up tens of thousands of retweets.

This is no mere isolated incident. Musk, who bought Twitter (now X) in 2022, has transformed the social media platform into his own personal megaphone to inject accelerationist and reactionary rhetoric into the public discourse, all in service of Trump and the MAGA agenda. (Musk has become a close ally of Trump, who wants his “friend” to lead a “government efficiency commission” should he win re-election, and is aggressively backing the former president’s campaign.)

Just in the past few weeks, for instance, Musk declared “civil war is inevitable” in the United Kingdom amid anti-Muslim riots in that country that were incited by literal fake news, promoted a “very interesting” Tucker Carlson interview with a pro-Hitler historian who whitewashed the Holocaust, offered to impregnate Taylor Swift after the pop superstar endorsed Harris, and jumped on board the Haitian pet-eating hoax.

National Security Risk

Unlike other right-wing provocateurs and influencers, however, Musk is deeply ingrained in America’s national security apparatus. Besides being the “Chief Twit,” Musk holds significant defense contracts through his other tech companies – SpaceX and Starlink – suggesting that the US government may make him privy to confidential information – even as he’s potentially threatening the current president and the possible next commander-in-chief.

That could increasingly make him a national security risk, experts warn.