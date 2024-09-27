Playback speed
Hezbollah, Lebanon, and Israel: Five Things You Need To Know

Mehdi debunks some of the main media and hasbara myths about the new escalation in the Middle East.
Team Zeteo
and
Mehdi Hasan
Sep 27, 2024
On this week’s ‘Mehdi Unfiltered,’ Mehdi unpacks Israel’s “violent and reckless” assault on Lebanon and the false propaganda behind it. 

The Israeli government wants you to believe that this is all about security, about protecting ordinary Israelis at the Northern border. And that this war isn’t against Lebanon or the people of Lebanon, but only against Hezbollah,” Mehdi explains. “The problem is that, like with Gaza, their ministers can’t stop sounding genocidal in public when they talk about Lebanon.”

American University of Beirut professor Karim Makdisi joins the show to discuss Israel’s latest attacks on Lebanon – including Israel’s explosive pager attacks – and how Israel’s offensive is only increasing Lebanese support for Hezbollah. 

It is a pure act of terrorism,” Makdisi tells Mehdi. “They didn't even want to kill. They wanted to maim and blind people, you know, several thousand people… and these are the kinds of things, ironically, where those that deeply oppose Hezbollah in Lebanon become a lot more sympathetic.” 

Watch the monologue and panel interview – which also features the Center for International Policy’s Matt Duss, former Bernie Sanders foreign policy advisor – to hear more about the humanitarian toll in Lebanon, how likely it is that Iran will get involved, and how another war could impact the US presidential election. 

Also on the show, Mehdi is joined by renowned author and historian William Dalrymple to discuss his latest book, ‘The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World’. The book makes the case that, for over a millennia, India was an international powerhouse that shaped civilizations around it – it was ‘the heart of ancient Eurasia’ – and that its advances and influence have been erased. The two also discuss Israel’s war in Gaza and why William has been so outspoken while other authors and historians have remained silent. 

I have the freedom to speak out,” he tells Mehdi. “If, as an author, you know something to be untrue and you know a great injustice is going on, it's your duty to do this.

Be sure to watch this week’s episode above and tell us what you think about Mehdi’s monologue, the discussion on Lebanon and William Dalrymple. We love hearing from you!

