Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
20
20

"Holy Sh*t, We're Being Lied To": Huda Kattan, CEO of Huda Beauty, Speaks Out

Beauty entrepreneur Huda Kattan co-hosts WNK to discuss Gaza, US propaganda, & what it's like to run a billion-dollar company.
Team Zeteo
and
Mehdi Hasan
Dec 20, 2024
∙ Paid
20
20
Share

If you’ve followed Mehdi’s career, you know he’s interviewed heads of state, members of Congress, homicidal mercenaries, and even terrorists. But this may be Mehdi’s most intimidating guest yet — Huda Kattan — the superstar beauty influencer, activist, reality TV show host, and founder and CEO of international beauty brand 'Huda Beauty'. Funnily enough, Huda was also nervous to sit down with one of her personal role models.

“Coming today, I was so nervous!” Huda tells Mehdi.
“Me?! Why would I make you nervous?” Mehdi asks.
“Because I'm such a big fan of yours. And I just think you're so incredible in what you do for Muslims and what you do for minorities and for brown people.”

Huda opens up to Mehdi about growing up in Tennessee and the moment she realized that US media is oftentimes propaganda: “That was the moment where I was like, holy shit, we are being lied to. We're being told stories for the sake of specific agendas.”

They also talk about the launch of 'Huda Beauty', the lack of diversity in the beauty industry, celebrities who have stayed silent on Gaza, and Huda's activism on Gaza and Palestine. “You don’t want people who support genocide to use your products?” Mehdi asks. “Absolutely not. You’re not allowed.” Huda replies.

It's a poignant, vulnerable, funny at times, and heartfelt conversation you will not want to miss!

Free subscribers get a 10-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

This post is for paid subscribers

Zeteo
We’re Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends
We’re Not Kidding is a show where funny people talk about serious things, hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef. Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest host for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
Recent Episodes
The One Where Hasan Minhaj Meets Mehdi Hasan
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Democrats Need To Get A Spine - Amanda Seales & Francesca Fiorentini on Harris’ Loss, Joe Rogan, and Trump 2.0
  Mehdi Hasan
‘Election Anxiety’ and Fears of a ‘Civil War’, with Nick Offerman
  Mehdi Hasan
Bassem Youssef, Unlike You’ve Ever Seen Him, on Hope, Despair, and A Year of Genocide
  Mehdi Hasan
A Palestinian and a Jew Walk Into a Podcast - Sammy Obeid & Matt Lieb Reflect on the Oct. 7 Anniversary
  Mehdi Hasan
Make Nando’s, Not War - with Nish Kumar
  Mehdi Hasan
"We've Hit a Tipping Point" - Riz Ahmed on Protest, Joy, and the Power of Story
  Mehdi Hasan