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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
5h

Thank you for the article. Democratic leader is rumored to not be elected speaker of the house. He takes a lot of AIPAC nearly 100 hundred million so far. I don’t want him elected speaker. He is so corrupt. Let’s hope we can find someone to take his place. Getting rid of corruption is an ominous task ahead.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
4h

These ideas of how to combat rising fascism in Europe and the US were understood by Franklin Roosevelt and his Vice-President, Henry Wallace. Denounced as socialists, they championed the New Deal and progressive policies as an antidote to the appeal of populist fascists.

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