EXCLUSIVE: The Trailer for ‘NIGHT FLOWER,’ Zeteo’s New Investigative Documentary on AIPAC, Is Here

For decades, there have been questions about the nature of AIPAC’s power and influence in Washington, DC, about its workings and its practices. Now, Zeteo can announce that we are working to finalize a groundbreaking film that scrutinizes the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s hugely controversial political operation in a way nobody has been able to do before, and asks a question that has dogged the group since its founding: Does AIPAC work as a foreign agent for Israel?

'Night Flower: Inside AIPAC’s Fight for Influence’ is a major investigative documentary about the rise, power, and changing fortunes of America’s most influential pro-Israel lobbying group, and we are delighted to release the trailer, above, to the world today.

Drawing on interviews with former AIPAC officials and insiders (who know the intimate details of its inner workings), politicians, and activists, the film will trace the evolution of AIPAC from a one-man advocacy operation into one of the most powerful lobbying groups in the U.S. and explore how it has finally become a massive lightning rod in U.S. elections in 2026.

For a subscriber-based independent media company like Zeteo, funding a major investigative documentary film like this is no small thing, which is why we need your financial help in getting this ambitious production across the finish line.

If you are a free subscriber and feel like this documentary is important, that what it’s investigating is worth airing and publicizing, then do consider helping fund - and finish! - the film by becoming a paid subscriber today. You will then also be able to watch it in full, without a paywall, when it is released in the coming weeks.

For those of you who are already paid subscribers, thank you so much, because projects like this wouldn’t be possible without you. If you’d like to help contribute to the ongoing production of this important film, you can also donate to Zeteo here.

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This unique investigation from 1st and Orchard Films is the work of Dion Nissenbaum, the two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and filmmaker behind Zeteo’s ‘Who Killed Shireen?’ and Zach Goldbaum, the Emmy Award-winning director behind the 2024 New York Times Opinion film ‘Meet the World’s Most Honorable Bank Robbers of Lebanon.’

Stay tuned for the release of the film, as well as a series of live screenings, in the coming weeks. And if you're not a paid subscriber yet, be sure to subscribe to Zeteo so you get those announcements straight to your inbox.

And thanks again to all of our paid subscribers and, in particular, our founding members. We simply could not commission, produce, or air this film without your financial support. Should you want to help projects like this even further, you can always donate to us here.

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