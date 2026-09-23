On this day in 2020, Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he lost that year’s presidential election. He did lose, conclusively, and he didn’t allow a peaceful transition.

Happy Wednesday – it’s Swin again. The world’s crassest, most buffoonishly violent imperialist is at it again, and he’s not just making his own nation listen. He’s forcing all the “United” ones to listen too.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we’ll get right into why Donald Trump gave the worst United Nations speech ever delivered by a U.S. president, and that includes Trump’s past speeches in New York in September.

Plus, GOP Senator Susan Collins has a ProPublica-sized problem in Maine, after a bombshell report about a bribery probe Trump’s crooked DOJ made go away, and Trump’s forever war with Iran drags on. Let’s get to it.

‘Spoils’ Brat

Trump speaks during the UN General Assembly on Sept. 22, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.

If you didn’t tune into Donald Trump’s address to the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, the president played the hits – meaning, it was a disgusting carnival of self-aggrandizement, flailing bullyboy nonsense, and mindless bloodlust masquerading as MAGA-fried realpolitik.

He threatened the Cuban delegation, at a time when his government is brutally asphyxiating that nation. As he often does, he threatened the Iranian people with genocide, “annihilation,” and “hell,” because he can’t face the fact he’s badly losing a war he started. He bragged about his boat bombing campaign and boasted of his invasion of Venezuela and kidnapping of its leader, openly telling all nations, democratic and not, that the United States is now fully, openly in the business of pillaging, looting, and extra-legal killing.

No more plausible deniability. No high-minded nods to “spreading democracy” or “human rights.”

The Trump doctrine is just a new version of his old remarks about sexual assault on the Access Hollywood tape; When you’re America, they let you do it.

“In January, at my direction, the United States military conducted a massive military operation penetrating deep into the Venezuelan capital,” Trump told the UN on Tuesday. “Last month, we signed the largest oil deal in history [with Venezuela’s leadership] … It was a war … To the victor belong the spoils, you’ve all heard that.”