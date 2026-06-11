“Ohh not again,” Gwyneth Paltrow moaned breathily as she woke up in a penthouse apartment. She wasn’t talking about Israeli airstrikes against displaced Palestinian families in tents or their targeted slaughter of paramedics in Lebanon, no, she was talking about Mondays.

Waking up is so hard, “Gwynicide” – as the internet has since christened her – continued as she sipped from her coffee that “needs a coffee” but running apparently makes you feel better. Running is so good for the spirit, the actress mused in the now viral ad as she runs in Central Park, and so is living in iconic buildings near parks. 51 Park, she coos to a driver. “New York?” he asks, a reasonable question since they are in fact filming in the city. “No,” Paltrow smiles, “Herzliya, Israel.”

We all know many actors are dumb-dumbs, but now it must be said that they are also incomprehensibly evil and greedy. Perhaps the venom from the bee-sting beauty treatments that Paltrow once promoted as a wellness influencer slowly seeped into her brain, but she signed on to be the face of a luxury tower project in Israel.