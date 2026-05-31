Activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla injured in Israeli custody arrive in Istanbul after being released on May 21, 2026. Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images

“They wrenched my trousers and my underwear down and… I was vaginally raped by one of the male soldiers.”

“He came walking to me with a taser, saying that he was going to taser my genitals.”

“I was pricked with some sort of syringe.”

In the week since Israel released the hundreds of activists, humanitarians, and journalists it abducted from the Global Sumud Flotilla that was attempting to break its siege on Gaza, testimony after testimony has revealed only a glimpse of the abuse, including sexual violence, inflicted on participants while in Israeli detention.

But like the decades of testimony given by Palestinians, mountains of human rights reports, and physical evidence, the harrowing details described in first-hand, on-the-record accounts by those who endured it are being largely ignored by Western media. Israel, of course, denies any abuse.

Had any other country in the Middle East been accused of torturing and raping Westerners, front pages worldwide would have read, ‘Threatened to Taser My Genitals’ or ‘I Was Raped.’ The fact that they haven’t underscores the dehumanization of Palestinians and anyone who supports them.

Since Western media isn’t, Zeteo is stepping in. We’ve rounded up the 11 of the most troubling accounts of the abuse Israel inflicted on the global aid flotilla participants:

1. ‘I Was..Raped’ – Juliet Lamont (Australia)