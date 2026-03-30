Ground Troops to Iran? Mehdi Takes Your Questions LIVE on Monday for 'Ask the Editor'
Join Mehdi and Prem for our weekly, livestreamed Q&A show on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, or 4pm BST. See you there!
Don’t miss out on this week’s episode of ‘Ask the Editor!’
Join Mehdi and Prem for a live Q&A on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, or 4pm GMT to break down the latest stories. Subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.
Zeteo’s editor-in-chief will unpack the latest chaos from Donald Trump’s war on Iran (including a possible ground invasion!), Israel’s lawless violence in the West Bank and further invasion into Lebanon – and whatever news you’re asking about.
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Catch up on more from Zeteo:
It’s All About Independent Media: “OK Cholesterol, Do Your Job(picturing Cheeto)”
Unfortunately for Cheeto and his Nazi allies/losers(his words) in and out of the cabinet they can’t kill or imprison all of us That’s what WE the People are all about The fascists in the Black House want to silence us Sure they can go after the big 3(ABC, NBC, CBS) or buy them up with Nazi $$$ but they can’t silence all of our voices Not our independent voices or our independent media like all those on the Substack channels who exist on the internet
Jim Acosta(https://bit.ly/3O4oqKO) is giving independent news media a present What a gift CNN gave us when they tried unsuccessfully to demote him and he said FU He’s now like all the independent Substack contributors building something very special
The independent news media that has evolved out of these fascist times are making their voices heard Just as a reminder this Nazi movement began and has consumed the CNPP(Christian Nationalist Pedo Party) that was the product of Victor Orban’s Hungarian movement and told Americans what direction they wanted to take the country in 2024 in part through the widely publicized Project 2025 As Vance’s buddy Curtis Yarvin has said, “the country should get over its dictatorphobia”, Cheeto’s actions actually have gone well past the Cheeto moniker of simply dictator
Nazi Republican canvassers are knocking on recorded Republican household doors and told to leave or they will call the police(https://bit.ly/4v4qNOC) Bad sign of the times for the CNPP(Christian Nationalist Pedo Party)