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FIFA Has a Dark History of Covering for Fascists – And Trump Is No Exception

In the second episode of Zeteo’s three-part series, Mehdi breaks down how the World Cup has historically been used by fascists to cover up their records of torture, genocide, and more.
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Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Jun 20, 2026
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FIFA and fascism go hand-in-hand.

Yes, you read that right. The organizer of the World Cup has historically been complicit in legitimizing authoritarian regimes and helping distract from their crimes – a phenomenon commonly known as “sportswashing.”

Just take a look at the 1934 World Cup. And the 1978 World Cup… Oh, and the 2026 World Cup.

In the second episode of Zeteo’s three-part video series, “The Dark Side of the World Cup,” Mehdi walks through these three World Cups – which respectively take place under Italy’s Benito Mussolini, Argentina’s junta leader Jorge Videla, and the U.S.’s Donald Trump – to connect the dots and highlight how FIFA helped these authoritarians cover up their crimes.

Plus, Mehdi breaks down the controversies around the Russia- and Qatar-hosted World Cups and digs into the double standards when it comes to the lack of media coverage on the U.S.’s own controversies.

Paid subscribers can watch the full video above, while free subscribers can access a two-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to access this full series and all Zeteo has to offer.

And if you haven’t caught up already, check out Episode 1 here.

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