Trump Implemented Far-Right Republican Policies – And They’re Failing
Trump’s unconstrained presidency shows GOP extremism doesn't work.
As it wreaks enormous damage on America and the world, Donald Trump’s second presidency has in one way performed a service.
Again and again, Trump has acted without restraint to indulge his longstanding obsessions and those of the Republican Party that empowers him. His abandon has produced real-time tests of familiar arguments they’ve offered for years.
And in one realm after another, they’ve flunked. Let’s call the roll.