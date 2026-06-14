Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One on June 5, 2026. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images.

As it wreaks enormous damage on America and the world, Donald Trump’s second presidency has in one way performed a service.

Again and again, Trump has acted without restraint to indulge his longstanding obsessions and those of the Republican Party that empowers him. His abandon has produced real-time tests of familiar arguments they’ve offered for years.

And in one realm after another, they’ve flunked. Let’s call the roll.