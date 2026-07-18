The Real Winner of the World Cup? FIFA

As the World Cup draws to a close, all eyes are on Spain and Argentina. But whether we like it or not, our eyes will also be diverted to Donald Trump. For the first time all tournament, Trump will be in attendance for a match. And as we know from last year’s Club World Cup and U.S. Open, as well as last month’s NBA Finals, when Trump shows up to a sports event, the story inevitably becomes about him.

Trump’s far-right pal, Argentine President Javier Milei was expected to be in attendance on Sunday too, and together they would have presented the trophy to Lionel Messi and his teammates in the case of an Argentina win. Thankfully, we’ve been spared the possibility of a Milei-Trump joint appearance because of Milei’s superstitions.

Still, a win will provide a boost to Milei, and for Trump, the final will mark the culmination of an event that’s served as a distraction from his various crimes and misdeeds. FIFA allowing authoritarian leaders to use the World Cup to their benefit is an age-old story – one we’ve documented throughout this three-part series, dating back to Italy under Benito Mussolini during the 1934 tournament.

As the New Yorker’s Ishaan Tharoor puts it, that tournament was “a wonderful showcase for Italy…a showcase for the preeminence and prowess of its fascist regime.”

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Join Mehdi, Ishaan, Political Scientist Jules Boykoff, and FIFA whistleblower Bonita Mersiades for a timely unpacking of the dark side of this incredibly cherished international tournament, and FIFA’s role in it.

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Check out the other episodes from ‘The Dark Side of the World Cup’: