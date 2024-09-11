EXCLUSIVE: Jamaal Bowman on AIPAC, Losing His Seat, and Trump vs Harris

On this week’s episode of ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’, Mehdi breaks down former President Donald Trump’s “embarrassingly incoherent but shamelessly dishonest” debate performance on Tuesday night, after Kamala Harris successfully baited him and exposed “deluded Trump.”

“Trump's people told Trump not to get baited. But the thin-skinned man-child that he is, he just couldn't stop himself. He took the bait. Every time,” Mehdi says.

US Congressman and “Squad” member Jamaal Bowman joins Mehdi to discuss his recent primary defeat, the role AIPAC played in it, and his continued fight for social justice in all its forms.

On his frustration about how difficult it is to push for progressive change, Bowman says: “It seems like whenever we try to do a transformative piece of legislation, it has to include something like a thousand more police, or another billion to Israel, or tax cuts for corporations.”

Watch Mehdi’s full interview with Bowman above to hear him also discuss his views on the debate, and why he thinks so many House Democrats continue to remain silent about Israel’s war on Gaza.

Israel’s Ceasefire Protests: This past weekend, over 700,000 protesters took to the streets in Israel calling for a hostage deal, and criticizing the Netanyahu government.

Palestinian Lawyer and Zeteo Contributor Diana Buttu was one of many to witness those protests. She joins the show to discuss what they were like and how, despite the calls to release the hostages, many of those protesters did not appear very concerned with Israel’s destruction of Gaza.

“People are angry about the economy. They're angry about the fact that this is continuing.

They're angry with Netanyahu. They’re angry with the Haredi [Jews] not going to the army, but not at all any sort of reckoning with what they've done to Palestinians,” Diana tells Mehdi.

If you’re a paid subscriber, be sure to let us know what you think in the comments, and who you would like to see Mehdi talk to next! And if you’re not a paid subscriber, what are you waiting for? We want to hear from you too.