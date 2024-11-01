Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
9
10

‘Election Anxiety’ and Fears of a ‘Civil War’, with Nick Offerman

Mehdi speaks with the “nauseously optimistic” comedian and movie star, about the election choice of Trump vs Harris, Elon Musk, and Gaza.
Mehdi Hasan
Nov 01, 2024
∙ Paid
9
10
Share

Big news! ‘We’re Not Kidding’ just won not one but TWO of the Signal Awards’ coveted ‘Listener's Choice Awards’: Best Live Podcast Recording and Best New Podcast. The Signal Awards recognize “the most potent, meaningful and unprecedented audio projects being made today.” Thank you all so much for listening to WNK and for voting! (Not to brag, but in case you missed it, the Guardian UK also put us on its list of ‘Favourite Podcasts of 2024’.)

It’s less than a week until the 2024 US presidential election and who better to discuss the government with than ‘Parks and Rec’ star and comedian Nick Offerman. The last time Mehdi spoke with Nick about current events was back in May 2021, right before Nick was to testify before Congress about the Covid-19 vaccine. More recently, Nick released a couple of comedic songs to encourage Americans to vote for Kamala Harris and defeat Donald Trump (hopefully) forever. 

Mehdi and Nick rant about the Donald Trump x Elon Musk teamup and the influence of corporate money on our media and politics. "The corporate interests that generally own the mainstream media so that no matter what messaging you get, it's never the fully straight dope,” Nick tells Mehdi. “You can count the politicians in Congress who aren't taking corporate money on two fingers.”

Mehdi asks Nick about his recent role playing the president of the United States in Alex Garland’s hit film ‘Civil War’ and what Americans can learn from the cautionary tale about the waning days of a civil war fought on US soil. When discussing Trump, Nick humorously describes in graphic detail what he imagines the former president does on his golden toilet. They finish the conversation discussing the strengths and flaws of the Harris campaign, including her stance on Gaza and US arms sales to Israel. 

Free subscribers get a 10-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts. 

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

This post is for paid subscribers

Zeteo
We’re Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends
We’re Not Kidding is a show where funny people talk about serious things, hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef. Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest host for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Mehdi Hasan
Recent Episodes
Bassem Youssef, Unlike You’ve Ever Seen Him, on Hope, Despair, and A Year of Genocide
  Mehdi Hasan
A Palestinian and a Jew Walk Into a Podcast - Sammy Obeid & Matt Lieb Reflect on the Oct. 7 Anniversary
  Mehdi Hasan
Make Nando’s, Not War - with Nish Kumar
  Mehdi Hasan
"We've Hit a Tipping Point" - Riz Ahmed on Protest, Joy, and the Power of Story
  Mehdi Hasan
‘We’re Not Kidding’ Will Return in September with a Very Special Guest!
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
‘We’re Not Kidding’ LIVE! - Alana Hadid & Mehdi on Palestine and the Fight for Liberation
  Mehdi Hasan
"I Will Do the Right Thing for those Children in Gaza." - Hollywood Star Rob Delaney Speaks Out
  Mehdi Hasan