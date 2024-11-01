‘Election Anxiety’ and Fears of a ‘Civil War’, with Nick Offerman

Big news! ‘We’re Not Kidding’ just won not one but TWO of the Signal Awards’ coveted ‘Listener's Choice Awards’: Best Live Podcast Recording and Best New Podcast. The Signal Awards recognize “the most potent, meaningful and unprecedented audio projects being made today.” Thank you all so much for listening to WNK and for voting! (Not to brag, but in case you missed it, the Guardian UK also put us on its list of ‘Favourite Podcasts of 2024’.)

It’s less than a week until the 2024 US presidential election and who better to discuss the government with than ‘Parks and Rec’ star and comedian Nick Offerman. The last time Mehdi spoke with Nick about current events was back in May 2021, right before Nick was to testify before Congress about the Covid-19 vaccine. More recently, Nick released a couple of comedic songs to encourage Americans to vote for Kamala Harris and defeat Donald Trump (hopefully) forever.

Mehdi and Nick rant about the Donald Trump x Elon Musk teamup and the influence of corporate money on our media and politics. "The corporate interests that generally own the mainstream media so that no matter what messaging you get, it's never the fully straight dope,” Nick tells Mehdi. “You can count the politicians in Congress who aren't taking corporate money on two fingers.”

Mehdi asks Nick about his recent role playing the president of the United States in Alex Garland’s hit film ‘Civil War’ and what Americans can learn from the cautionary tale about the waning days of a civil war fought on US soil. When discussing Trump, Nick humorously describes in graphic detail what he imagines the former president does on his golden toilet. They finish the conversation discussing the strengths and flaws of the Harris campaign, including her stance on Gaza and US arms sales to Israel.

Free subscribers get a 10-minute preview of the video above while Zeteo’s paid subscribers can watch it in full. As always, you can also listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Spotify

Apple Podcasts