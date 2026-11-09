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Wes's avatar
Wes
2h

Listen, no matter what happens, moderates are going to blame us for it. I say the gloves come off and we go toe to toe to get things that actually work. They’re relying on us to blink like we always do because we historically engaged in harm reduction. We’re long past that now and it won’t work to stop the bleeding.

At this point, we have to take a stand and if that means they fight us until we all go down then that’s just what happens. We let centrists pull this stunt on all of us again, then that just means when the smart fascists come along it’s going to be much, much worse.

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Jeffrey Hobbs's avatar
Jeffrey Hobbs
1h

How is providing universal healthcare coverage "kicking people off" their private plans? When they see how the government-offered plan is cheaper and better than the standard private rip-off plan, they will voluntarily drop their private insurance. The moderate Democrats are only interested in protecting themselves by protecting their big business benefactors.

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