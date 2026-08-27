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Jason's avatar
Jason
4hEdited

Good piece, but in the last paragraph, the writer makes a distinction between his idea and Hasan's Piker's recent remarks..but the link he gives shows that Hasan Piker's comment is very similar to what he says.

Waxman writes: "What I am advocating is the need to draw distinctions between Jews and Israel and between Judaism and Zionism. Blurring these distinctions...does not protect Jews; it endangers them."

This is nearly exactly what Hasan Piker says: "..this connection between Israel and Zionism that is expressed over and over again through a lot of those Jewish institutions...is teach people that Jews are monolithic. And this is ..a very dangerous mode of propaganda".

They are both saying something very similar. The difference is Waxman is putting the responsibility to differentiate on others, while Piker is focusing on the Jewish community. They both have a point.

Waxman really doesn't address at all that the 'conflation' of Jewish identity with Zionism and Israel is very often (I would argue, most often) pushed by those who support Israel's actions, and who then use this conflation to label anyone who criticizes Israel or Zionism as antisemitic.

Of course there are plenty in the US who are not at all Jewish but vehemently support Israel and call themselves Zionists, and there are many critics of Israel's actions that are Jewish, as Waxman points out. But his argument lacks the point that there are indeed many self-identified 'Jewish institutions' that are strongly pro-Israel and pro-Zionism, and use that conflation to attack any critics. AIPAC, the modern ADL. the AJC, and the Jewish Federations of North America are just a few examples.

To be clear, none of that should suggest violence against anyone is justified by any association. But I don't think the writer is so far apart of Piker as he claims..the 'conflation' he writes of is constantly weaponized by Israel's defenders, to the detriment of the Jewish people, and even more to the victims of Israel's violence. That was Piker's point.

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Fawzia Afzal-Khan's avatar
Fawzia Afzal-Khan
4h

Good grief! What a lot of confused double speak-- this but also that, this but not that-- and the final return to the self serving canard: Jews' "attachment" to Israel is just fine and dandy! WHY???? Hasan Piker is correct: Jewish people everywhere MUST disavow allegiance to Israel which has UNAMBIGUOUSLY revealed itself to be a genocidal apartheid CRIMINAL state! Why should anyone be allowed to feel any allegiance to outright evil? Thats plain crazy

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