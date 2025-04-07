BREAKING NEWS: Ten Britons Accused of War Crimes in Gaza. Mehdi Speaks to the Lawyer Behind It

Ten British nationals are now facing allegations of war crimes over their service in the Israeli military and its war on Gaza. The 240-page report was submitted to the Met police by a team of legal experts and is the first of its kind. It was submitted on behalf of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights and the Public Interest Law Centre.

To respond to this groundbreaking news, Mehdi interviews one of the lawyers behind this report: renowned human rights barrister Michael Mansfield KC.

“It's so bad what is happening on our screens every day that by the end of tomorrow Gaza will be flat and the world has stood by. This is why today is very important, so those of us in the United Kingdom are prepared to stand up,” Mansfield says to Mehdi.

In the interview, Mansfield lays out the allegations to Mehdi, which include extermination, displacement, and murder.

Mehdi also asks Mansfield whether or not the British government should ban British nationals from serving in the Israeli military, given the volume of accusations against Israel.

“It would be possible for the government to indicate, as they have on other occasions, that it would be unlawful to join an army that in its view is conducting an unlawful war,” Mansfield explains. “The problem is many governments are not doing anything and some are supporting the regime… I think it's another reason why the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights and the Public Interest Centre have decided to, as it were, prompt the government.”

Watch the full interview to hear more about how the lawyers expect the agency to respond, how the report came about, and whether the Labour government is complicit in Israeli war crimes.

