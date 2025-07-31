Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mohsin Mirza's avatar
Mohsin Mirza
5h

California Senators continue being completely useless

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Lynn, tag on twitter Helloise7's avatar
Lynn, tag on twitter Helloise7
5h

Every member of the Republican Party who voted this way is pro ethnic cleansing and war crimes. More Israelis are horrified than members of the GOP.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture