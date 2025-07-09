A protester holds an image of Turkish-American human rights activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, during a rally in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, on Sept. 6, 2024. Photo by Aashish Kiphayet/NurPhoto/Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, visited Washington, DC, this week, marking his third visit since Donald Trump retook office in January. Netanyahu has taken tens of billions of US tax dollars to kill more than 59,000 Palestinians (and likely thousands more) and to repeatedly violate ceasefires (including a long-awaited deal that Trump took credit for, all for it to fizzle nearly immediately) over the last 21 months.

Israel has also received those billions of US taxpayer dollars while killing Americans, too.

Israeli forces have killed at least six Americans in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and Lebanon since October 7, 2023.

Given Netanyahu’s visit, we asked several Republican senators (members of the self-professed “America First” party) if they knew how many Americans have been killed by the military that they vote to send billions of dollars to.

Here’s how those exchanges went:

Chuck Grassley

When asked if he knew how many Americans the Israeli military has killed, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley replied: “I read regularly, and I have not read that.”

“It is six, senator. Does that concern you?” Zeteo asked.

“I have not read that.”

“There are six Americans that the Israeli military has killed, does that not concern y–” Zeteo tried to ask again.

“I have not read that, and I'm not going to answer a question based on information I get from a reporter. I'm going to read it myself and then comment on it.”

Markwayne Mullin

When asked if he knew how many Americans the Israeli military had killed, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin simply responded: “No.”

“Does that concern you?” Zeteo followed.

“I haven’t even given it much thought,” he replied.

“There are six Americans that have been killed. Do you believe that you will field that concern as Prime Minister Netanyahu visits tod–”

“You know what I’ve learned a long time? It’s never take someone’s word for it until I see it myself,” the Oklahoma Republican said.

“A World Central Kitchen worker, Jacob Flickinger, a Canadian-American, was killed.”

“Zero chance I take your word for it until I see it myself.”

John Thune

When asked if he knew how many Americans Israel had killed, Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota said he wasn't sure if he knew the answer.

Rand Paul

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said, “I don’t have anything for you right now, but thanks,” in response to the question. Paul, whose Kentucky House counterpart Thomas Massie has been outspoken on Israel’s mass casualties in Gaza, instead directed Zeteo to speak to his staff.

Zeteo has reached out to Paul’s office.

John Kennedy

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy said, “I don’t have anything for you on that.”

“Does that concern you?” Zeteo asked.

“I don’t have anything for you on that,” he echoed.

“There are six Americans who have been killed, no concerns on six Americans killed?” Zeteo explained. “Six American citizens, senator?”

No response. (One of the Americans killed was a teenager who grew up in Kennedy’s state of Louisiana.)

Thom Tillis

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis said he did not know how many Americans Israel had killed. Upon hearing that six had been killed, he asked about where the victims were, what the circumstances were, and other specific details.

Zeteo offered to share the victim’s names with him at that moment, but he said he was running late and asked for more details and said he’d be “happy to take a look at it.” Zeteo has shared those details with Tillis’s office and is waiting to hear back.

Susan Collins

Maine Senator Susan Collins initially met the question with silence. When pressed on whether she had any insight into Americans killed by the Israeli military, Collins responded: “I am pro-Israel.”

Here are the at least six Americans killed by Israeli forces since October 7:

