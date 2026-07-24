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B J Sutherland's avatar
B J Sutherland
16m

I think these women's accusations sound credible. This does nothing to take away from the legitimacy of the judgement the ICC has made against Benjamin Netanyahu and the State of Israel.

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Anna Katharina Pondelik's avatar
Anna Katharina Pondelik
16m

Justice for the assaulted.

But also justice for Palestine.

If they don't follow up the warrants for Netanjahu, this will reek of vested interest...

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