Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Announcing 'We're Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends'

A show where funny people talk about serious things
Team Zeteo
Apr 23, 2024
Share
Transcript

Introducing Zeteo's flagship podcast, 'We're Not Kidding,' hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef.

Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else. The first episode of 'We're Not Kidding' premieres April 25. It will be available on YouTube, Apple, Spotify and wherever you watch and listen to podcasts on Tuesday, April 30.

Music by: Onoychenkomusic

Friendly reminder from Zeteo:

All our contributor content is currently free during this limited, promotional period. Much of it will be going behind a paywall soon though, so make sure you have signed up as a paid subscriber to help us stay independent!

0 Comments
Zeteo
We’re Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends
We’re Not Kidding is a show where funny people talk about serious things, hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef. Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest host for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Team Zeteo
Recent Episodes
On Taylor Swift and Intifada
  Team Zeteo
How Mehdi and Bassem Cope with What’s Happening in Gaza
  Team Zeteo