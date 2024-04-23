Announcing 'We're Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends'

Introducing Zeteo's flagship podcast, 'We're Not Kidding,' hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef.

Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else. The first episode of 'We're Not Kidding' premieres April 25. It will be available on YouTube, Apple, Spotify and wherever you watch and listen to podcasts on Tuesday, April 30.

Music by: Onoychenkomusic

