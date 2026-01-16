Meet the Man Making War Popular Again

“If you want to understand the moment we’re living through, you need to know something about Alex Karp,” Michael Steinberger.

“A grave threat to Americans,” “The most dangerous corporation,” “The world’s most evil company” – These are just a few ways Palantir, a company worth around $430 billion, has been described. But how much do you know about what makes it so evil? And who is driving what agenda behind this notorious corporation?

The Philosopher in the Valley is the latest book from journalist and author Michael Steinberger, and it explores Palantir and its equally controversial and mysterious CEO, Alex Karp. Steinberger had unprecedented access to the people behind what he describes as “the most interesting company in the world” that is making warfare “in vogue in tech circles.”

Today, Palantir’s surveillance and data software is used by intelligence agencies, militaries, and corporations, which leads it to be used in areas from finance to immigration and counterterrorism.

“[Palantir] technology has become so indispensable that even if a future democratic administration would like to get rid of Palantir, it’s not going to happen,” Steinberger tells Mehdi, warning about the dangers of an authoritarian government using it.

Steinberger’s book dives deep into Karp as well, known by his fans as “Papa Carp” and “Daddy Carp,” according to Steinberger. “The guy who in 2019 was telling me that his biggest fear was fascism is now all in on the second Trump presidency,” Steinberger says of Karp, “He thinks that Trump’s foreign policy is moving in the right direction.”

