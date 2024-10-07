A Year After Oct. 7, Israeli Hostage Family Condemns Netanyahu

This interview is part of Zeteo’s special content marking one year since the attacks on Oct. 7 and the genocidal war in Gaza that has followed.

12 months after a brutal attack and the hostages have yet to be released. 12 months of an incomprehensible genocide that has shown no signs of coming to an end. We are 12 months on, and rather than ending the war on Gaza and bringing the hostages home, Israel has now expanded its violent campaign to new frontiers, with the tacit approval of the US, endangering millions more across a whole region - perhaps even beyond.

Neither Mehdi nor the guest on today’s segment of ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ expected this to be what one year on from October 7 would look like. Zahiro Shahar Mor, the nephew of former Israeli hostage Avraham Munder, 79, came on the show back in June to share the story of his uncle who was taken hostage by Hamas. Mor was also protesting and campaigning, along with many other families of hostages, for a ceasefire and an end to the violence.

In August though, Mor’s uncle’s body was tragically found in a tunnel in Khan Yunis. Officials have not determined the cause of death. For Mor, the loss of his uncle has only made him louder in opposition to his government’s handling of the genocide, the conflict, and the hostages still being held in Gaza.

“A year has passed, and you know every chance, every avenue, every road, to some kind of agreement was torpedoed,” says Mor. “I don't believe Netanyahu one bit. He speaks differently in Israel and abroad.”

Watch Mehdi’s interview with Mor above. His pain and frustration are palpable. His loss is unspeakable, because it could have been preventable. He’s now calling for external, international invention to help bring the violence to an end.

Be sure to catch Mehdi’s interview with Gaza-based Palestinian journalist Hind Khoudary, who joins the show from occupied Gaza to mark one year of the genocide. She speaks about feeling abandoned and the media’s complicity in the dehumanization of Palestinians:

