A Palestinian and a Jew Walk Into a Podcast - Sammy Obeid & Matt Lieb Reflect on the Oct. 7 Anniversary

In the latest episode of ‘We’re Not Kidding’, Mehdi is joined by comedians Matt Lieb and Sammy Obeid to discuss the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attack by Hamas, and Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza that followed. Matt, a Jewish-American, and Sammy, a Palestinian-American, share their personal experiences over the past year, including how they’ve managed to maintain their sense of humor through a year of intense violence and tragedy.

“On my end, I've never had any difficulty making jokes on any subject,” Sammy tells Mehdi. “Because, again, I make math jokes. If you can do math jokes, you can make anything extremely painful funny.”

The trio talk about their initial reactions immediately following the October 7 attacks (Matt was in the middle of his daughter’s birthday party and Sammy was ‘bombing’ a set in New Jersey, as he put it), the fallout they’ve witnessed within their communities, and Israel's military escalations against Lebanon and Iran, as well as Benjamin Netanyahu’s absurd PR videos.

“It's almost rude at this point,” Matt jokes. “Because not only are you destroying people's lives, but you don't even have the courtesy to write new copy?”

