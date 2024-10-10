Playback speed
Share post
A Palestinian and a Jew Walk Into a Podcast - Sammy Obeid & Matt Lieb Reflect on the Oct. 7 Anniversary

The comedians chat with Mehdi about October 7 and the year that's followed, making comedy about tragedy, and the villainy of Netanyahu.
Mehdi Hasan
Oct 10, 2024
2
In the latest episode of ‘We’re Not Kidding’, Mehdi is joined by comedians Matt Lieb and Sammy Obeid to discuss the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attack by Hamas, and Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza that followed. Matt, a Jewish-American, and Sammy, a Palestinian-American, share their personal experiences over the past year, including how they’ve managed to maintain their sense of humor through a year of intense violence and tragedy.

“On my end, I've never had any difficulty making jokes on any subject,” Sammy tells Mehdi. “Because, again, I make math jokes. If you can do math jokes, you can make anything extremely painful funny.” 

The trio talk about their initial reactions immediately following the October 7 attacks (Matt was in the middle of his daughter’s birthday party and Sammy was ‘bombing’ a set in New Jersey, as he put it), the fallout they’ve witnessed within their communities, and Israel's military escalations against Lebanon and Iran, as well as Benjamin Netanyahu’s absurd PR videos.

“It's almost rude at this point,” Matt jokes. “Because not only are you destroying people's lives, but you don't even have the courtesy to write new copy?”

Also, some very exciting news: ‘We’re Not Kidding’ has been nominated for not one - but two - Signal Awards for excellence in podcasting! Now we need YOUR help to vote for ‘We’re Not Kidding’ in Signal’s Listener Choice Awards. This is a chance for you to support Zeteo with just a few clicks. 

Just go to vote.signalaward.com to cast your votes before October 17th. Our two categories are Best New Podcast and Best Live Podcast Recording. Thank you to all our listeners and subscribers for making ‘We’re Not Kidding’ the breakout success it’s become. Now hurry up and vote!

Zeteo
We’re Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends
We’re Not Kidding is a show where funny people talk about serious things, hosted by Zeteo founder and CEO Mehdi Hasan and regularly featuring internationally acclaimed comedian Bassem Youssef. Each episode, Mehdi is joined by a renowned guest host for a sometimes lighthearted, sometimes vulnerable conversation about topics they can't discuss anywhere else.
Appears in episode
Mehdi Hasan
