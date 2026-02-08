Ro Khanna and Mehdi on stage. Photo: Tom Keeter Photography 2026.

Zeteo kicked off 2026 with a live, in-person event that filled DC’s Howard Theatre with an audience eager to hear what Mehdi and Zeteo’s big-name guests had to say. The event, which marked one year of Donald Trump in office for the second time, featured one-on-one conversations, a panel discussion, and plenty of audience questions to go around. This special evening was made possible thanks to legendary DC restaurant and bookstore Busboys and Poets, which sponsored it.

Left to right: Mehdi, Joy Reid, Jim Acosta. Photo: Tom Keeter Photography 2026.

To start the night, three of the biggest names in independent media took to the stage: Joy Reid, former MSNBC anchor and now host of ‘The Joy Reid Show.’ Jim Acosta, former CNN anchor and now host of ‘The Jim Acosta Show.’ And Zeteo’s own founder, CEO, and editor-in-chief, Mehdi Hasan. If you’re wondering how Trump made it to year two of his second term, why fascism is a word that legacy media journalists can’t seem to utter, and what future free speech has in the US, this is a panel discussion you need to watch.

Left to right: Swin Suebsaeng, Miles Taylor. Photo: Tom Keeter Photography 2026.

The three media juggernauts then handed the mics off to Zeteo’s very own Swin Suebsaeng, who was joined on stage by former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff turned whistleblower and Trump critic Miles Taylor, who served in the first-term Trump administration. Taylor discussed his experience being deemed an enemy of the state (literally) after Donald Trump signed a presidential memo revoking his security clearance and ordering an investigation into his work as a government employee.

Left to right: Mehdi, Ro Khanna. Photo: Tom Keeter Photography 2026.

To end the night strong, Mehdi returned to the stage, this time alongside California Congressman Ro Khanna, former co-chair of the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign, and a possible 2028 presidential contender. The conversation ranged from discussing the Epstein files, which Khanna pushed to have released, to Gaza, to ICE funding, and the shortcomings of Khanna’s own party and its leaders in Congress.

Mehdi Hasan. Photo: Tom Keeter Photography 2026.

During each segment, audience members got access to a mic of their own to ask their questions to Mehdi, Swin, and all our guests. And as a special treat, Mehdi and the guests joined the audience at the end of the show to sign books, take photos, and talk to Zeteo subscribers.

Photo: Tom Keeter Photography 2026.

In what will undoubtedly be a busy year for us at Zeteo, we couldn’t have asked for a better start to year two of the Trump presidency. Thank you to everyone who came to support us, and we look forward to seeing even more Zeteo subscribers at events to come!

Share

Did you catch our latest drops in the Zeteo merch store? Hurry up and grab your favorite piece before it sells out!

*** This live event at the Howard Theatre was sponsored by legendary DC bookstore, restaurant, and community hotspot Busboys and Poets ***