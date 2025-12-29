Zeteo Picks Its Hero, Villain, and War Criminal of 2025
Plus, see who was named badass of the year, creep of the year, and most fascist couple!
2025 was a blur.
That’s why Zeteo has put together a yearbook to round up the moments and figures that defined the last 12 months – the good, the bad, the ugly, and the unhinged.
Tell us what we missed in the comments below!
Badass of the Year: Ms. Rachel
Politician of the Year: Zohran Mamdani
Journalist of the Year: Anas Al-Sharif and Journalists in Gaza
Hero of the Year: Dr. Marwan al-Sultan and Palestinian Healthcare Workers
Villain of the Year: Gregory Bovino
War Criminal of the Year: Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo
Runner-up, War Criminal of the Year: Pete Hegseth
Crime of the Year: Louvre Heist
Most Fascist Couple: Stephen and Katie Miller
Grossest Couple: RFK Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi
Best Hat: Curtis Sliwa
Worst Hat: Melania Trump
Creep of the Year: Andrew Cuomo
Most Evil Billionaire: David Ellison
Most Blood on Their Hands: Elon Musk
Most Likely to be Primaried: Chuck Schumer
Wild Card of the Year: Marjorie Taylor Greene
Thirstiest Twitter Troll: JD Vance
Most Likely to Deport You: Laura Loomer
Most Likely to Lie to You: Karoline Leavitt
Creepiest Epstein Pal: Larry Summers
Best Disappearing Act: The Epstein Files
Worst Date Idea: Coldplay Concert
Most Likely to Fall Asleep in Class: Donald Trump
In defense of Melania's hat,…. it does keep a certain Trump-free barrier around her face