Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
18h

Netanyahu for War Criminal of the Year!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Paul Bourdon's avatar
Paul Bourdon
18h

In defense of Melania's hat,…. it does keep a certain Trump-free barrier around her face

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture