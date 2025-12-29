2025 was a blur.

That’s why Zeteo has put together a yearbook to round up the moments and figures that defined the last 12 months – the good, the bad, the ugly, and the unhinged.

Tell us what we missed in the comments below!

Badass of the Year: Ms. Rachel

Politician of the Year: Zohran Mamdani

Journalist of the Year: Anas Al-Sharif and Journalists in Gaza

Hero of the Year: Dr. Marwan al-Sultan and Palestinian Healthcare Workers

Villain of the Year: Gregory Bovino

War Criminal of the Year: Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo

Runner-up, War Criminal of the Year: Pete Hegseth

Crime of the Year: Louvre Heist

Most Fascist Couple: Stephen and Katie Miller

Grossest Couple: RFK Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi

Best Hat: Curtis Sliwa

Worst Hat: Melania Trump

Creep of the Year: Andrew Cuomo

Most Evil Billionaire: David Ellison

Most Blood on Their Hands: Elon Musk

Most Likely to be Primaried: Chuck Schumer

Wild Card of the Year: Marjorie Taylor Greene

Thirstiest Twitter Troll: JD Vance

Most Likely to Deport You: Laura Loomer

Most Likely to Lie to You: Karoline Leavitt

Creepiest Epstein Pal: Larry Summers

Best Disappearing Act: The Epstein Files

Worst Date Idea: Coldplay Concert

Most Likely to Fall Asleep in Class: Donald Trump

