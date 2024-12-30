Zeteo Picks Its Person, Hero, and Villain of the Year
Plus, see who was named war criminal of the year, most indictable, and best/worst Kennedy!
2024 was a wild year.
It’s hard to keep track of everything that’s happened over the last 365 days, so Zeteo has put together a yearbook to reflect on it all — the good, bad, some serious, some not so serious.
If you’re a paid subscriber, let us know what we missed in the comments below!
Person of the Year: Hind Rajab
Politician of the Year: Rashida Tlaib
Journalist of the Year: Wael al-Dahdouh
Hero of the Year: Student protesters
Villain of the Year: Elon Musk
War Criminal of the Year: Benjamin Netanyahu
Runner-up: Bashar al-Assad
Creep of the Year: Matt Gaetz
Turncoat of the year: John Fetterman
Best smile: Charlie Kirk
Best Kennedy: Jack Schlossberg
Worst Kennedy: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Most likely to correctly predict the election outcome: Moo Deng
Least likely to correctly predict the election outcome: TikTok psychics
Trendsetter: Trump’s ear bandage
Most indictable: Eric Adams
Most unlikely indictment hero: Sabrina Carpenter
Cutest couple: JD Vance & his couch
Most likely to shoot your dog: Kristi Noem
Most likely to be sponsored by AIPAC: Ritchie Torres
Most likely to become a deep-sea diver: Lauren Boebert
Most likely to fall out of a coconut tree: Kamala Harris
It will drive Trump crazy that he didn’t get picked for anything!
I would add the mothers of Gaza as the heroes of the year.
I'm loving the brain worm!!