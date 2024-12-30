2024 was a wild year.

It’s hard to keep track of everything that’s happened over the last 365 days, so Zeteo has put together a yearbook to reflect on it all — the good, bad, some serious, some not so serious.

If you’re a paid subscriber, let us know what we missed in the comments below!

Person of the Year: Hind Rajab

Politician of the Year: Rashida Tlaib

Journalist of the Year: Wael al-Dahdouh

Hero of the Year: Student protesters

Villain of the Year: Elon Musk

War Criminal of the Year: Benjamin Netanyahu

Runner-up: Bashar al-Assad

Creep of the Year: Matt Gaetz

Turncoat of the year: John Fetterman

Best smile: Charlie Kirk

Best Kennedy: Jack Schlossberg

Worst Kennedy: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Most likely to correctly predict the election outcome: Moo Deng

Least likely to correctly predict the election outcome: TikTok psychics

Trendsetter: Trump’s ear bandage

Most indictable: Eric Adams

Most unlikely indictment hero: Sabrina Carpenter

Cutest couple: JD Vance & his couch

Most likely to shoot your dog: Kristi Noem

Most likely to be sponsored by AIPAC: Ritchie Torres

Most likely to become a deep-sea diver: Lauren Boebert

Most likely to fall out of a coconut tree: Kamala Harris