What Zohran Mamdani's Victory Means to Muslims Like Me
Mamdani overcame a blitzkrieg of racism and Islamophobia during the campaign, showing Muslims across the country they too can become heroes and co-protagonists of the American story.
Watching the two towers fall as a UC Berkeley student and leader of the Muslim Student Association, I never would have imagined the city of New York would welcome Zohran Mamdani on the same day that the universe would expel Dick Cheney.
After 9/11, America lost its damn mind.