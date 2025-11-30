Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JP Connolly's avatar
JP Connolly
2h

A beautifully told story, a very rich story,with life's sorrow and happiness intermingled, as they are. A tragedy that's a privilege to read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
2h

The story deserves every award it has and will get . It was beautifully told.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture