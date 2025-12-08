On this day in 1941, the US officially entered World War II, the day after the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. In 84 years, the US has gone from fighting fascists and Nazis to… electing them.

Good morning! Mehdi here. This is my first full day back at work after my dear dad passed away in London late last month. I posted a video tribute to my late father’s life, legacy, and contributions. I appreciate all of your lovely comments in response. I’ve spent the past few days reflecting on a rather deep African proverb that says: “A boy does not become a man until he buries his father.”

How is Donald Trump any better than Nick Fuentes?

“He’s gonna be the GOP nominee in our lifetimes, isn’t he,” one wag tweeted over the weekend, in reference to Nick Fuentes.

Fuentes, a Holocaust-denying neo-Nazi, is all over the news right now, having been profiled in recent months by a bevy of mainstream media outlets, including the New Yorker, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and The Atlantic, and of course, interviewed by Tucker Carlson.

As reports emerge that “between 30 and 40 percent” of young Republican staffers on Capitol Hill are fans of Fuentes, there is much wringing of hands on the more mainstream sections of the American right, with the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro and The Free Press’s Coleman Hughes launching broadsides against Fuentes and trying to inoculate the US conservative moment from his ‘Groyper’ pals.

But here’s my question: how is Nick Fuentes worse than.. Donald J. Trump?