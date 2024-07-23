Playback speed
Will Kamala Harris Be Different? Mehdi Asks Congressman Ro Khanna

Plus, journalist Rula Jebreal reacts to the landmark ICJ ruling on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Jul 23, 2024
Transcript

Two historic events happened in the last week and this week’s ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ covered both of them. 

On the international front…

The International Court of Justice, the ICJ, issued a landmark 83-page opinion on Friday agreeing with the decades-long assertions from Palestinians that Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip is unlawful and should come to an end “as rapidly as possible”. Award-winning journalist and Zeteo contributor Rula Jebreal joins Mehdi to talk about what the historic decision means, what it could lead to, and shares some strong opinions about Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. 

On the domestic front…

For the first time since 1968, a sitting U.S. president decided not to run for re-election. But how will Vice President Kamala Harris fare against Donald Trump? And how do progressive Members of Congress feel about Biden’s decision to bow out of the race? Mehdi spoke to Congressman Ro Khanna of California - who also discusses why he won’t be attending Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress on Wednesday.

PLUS!
JOIN ZETEO TOMORROW
DURING NETANYAHU’S SPEECH TO CONGRESS

Mehdi and Zeteo’s new political correspondent, Prem Thakker, will go LIVE on Substack Chats tomorrow, July 24th, at 10:30am reporting on the historic and controversial speech from the Israeli prime minister. 

Prem will be on Capitol Hill, both outside with protestors and inside with members of Congress, and chatting live during Netanyahu’s speech at 2pm. Mehdi will also have a lot to say, so join in the conversation with your own thoughts and questions! 

This Substack Chat event is open to all paid subscribers. You should receive an email notification once the Chat is live and running.

We strongly recommend downloading the Substack app for a better Zeteo experience - including tomorrow’s chat. See you there!

