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Kelly Eggers's avatar
Kelly Eggers
19m

What a wonderful and maddening article. Holy cash cows!!🐮 💔🇺🇸

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subliminal raft's avatar
subliminal raft
5m

Wow now that's ironic • what I'm reading on substact I am also watching on the tube. I guess if we don't fix taxes, next generation's commercials will feature it. * Except for the billionaire's owning TV. It's got to be changed.

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