President Donald Trump speaks as Joe Gebbia looks on during an event on drug pricing on Feb. 5, 2026, in Washington, DC. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Joe Gebbia was a classic Democrat when he co-founded Airbnb back in 2008. Over the years, he spent more than $200,000 on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and another $200,000 to support Joe Biden in 2020.

But like a growing number of Silicon Valley stories, Gebbia has since red-pilled himself, apparently leaving the Democratic Party in 2024, and going all in on Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and his pal, Elon Musk – all the while amplifying increasingly racist and vile takes online. You don’t have to believe me. Just take a look at some of his posts from the last few months.

A quick scroll through Gebbia’s X feed reveals posts amplifying COVID disinformation, white supremacist rhetoric, and conspiracy theories about election fraud.

In June, he reportedly shared a post by the far-right extremist John Birch Society arguing illegal immigration is driving up housing prices (it isn’t). His tweet appears to have been deleted.

Late last month, Gebbia retweeted a post from a far-right account reading, “I’m convinced that NGOs are the most evil and pernicious manipulators of our day,” along with a picture of migrants.

A little over a month before that, he quoted-tweeted a misleading headline from a right-wing website known for spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories, claiming that L.A. would allow non-citizens to vote in elections. He added, “Treason. And full exposure of the Democrat deceit to import illegals for votes, beholden to the party that let them in.”

On July 20, he boosted a post by the far-right account End Wokeness implying election fraud conspiracies, “In 2019, Kamala Harris ran on getting rid of US voting machines in favor of fully paper ballots. I wonder what changed in 2020?”

Several of his posts have bemoaned how the Democrats no longer align with his radical right-wing beliefs. He reposted a tweet by financier Bill Ackman reading, “It is incredible how far the Democratic Party has moved politically.”

It’d be one thing if Gebbia was just another tech boss posting and amplifying racist hot takes online. But like Elon Musk, Gebbia has actual influence in the U.S. government – and is now rebuilding government services in his official capacity as the first-ever chief design officer of the United States.