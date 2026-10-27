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Good morning friends! Prem here. Happy Halloweek, and happy one week till Election Day. Things are about to get SPOOKY… but hopefully not too spooky…

In today’s ‘First Draft’: Donald Trump faces a horrific new allegation of rape, linked to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. And while corporate media will somehow treat it like just another story, we most certainly will not.

Additionally: A new national poll of Arab Americans has been shared exclusively with Zeteo. Covering the 2028 presidential election, the looming midterms, and the salience of matters including Israel-Palestine, the poll has some absolutely fascinating findings. There’s also ominous news about the Iran war, and Israel is off to the polls. Let’s jump in.

Donald Trump’s ‘Hunting Grounds’?

Preparations are made for the opening of the pop-up exhibit ‘Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room’ in Washington, DC. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.

Try as he might to distract the public – either with indecorous comments about senators’ asses, or the continued unfolding of his disastrous war on Iran and accompanying callousness about dead Iranians or even U.S. soldiers – Donald Trump still cannot evade the reek of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. In fact, the story has just gotten much more foul.

The president of the United States faces a new and horrific allegation of rape.

In a newly released report from Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, investigators say a “growing body of evidence demonstrates that Donald Trump was an active participant in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women during the mid-to-late 1990s.”

Trump denies wrongdoing and insistently distances himself from the infamous financier and sex offender. The report documents an extensive trail connecting the pair, laying out how they allegedly worked in tandem, using glitzy settings like beauty pageants as “hunting grounds” to prey on young women and girls.

Of 11 women who tie Trump to Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation, the report states, five “have directly accused Trump of raping or sexually assaulting them in Epstein’s company or direct physical presence.”

One case involves beauty pageant contestant Beatrice Keul.