Trump looks at supporters as he walks on stage during a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Nov. 5, 2024. Photo by Kamil Krzacyzynski/AFP via Getty Images

To open his second presidency, Donald Trump has taunted and tortured political adversaries and destroyed parts of the government he leads. MAGA voters love it.

No surprise there. Those angry Americans view Trump’s declared enemies – the “deep state,” “woke” college professors, the media, transgender people, Blacks, immigrants – as their enemies, too. Savoring “liberal tears” may be all the MAGA rank-and-file need.

But if they instead want Trump to improve their lives in more tangible ways, they’ll likely end up disappointed. There’s no sign yet that their messiah aims to bring them anything significant at all.

Trump has widened the long-running upstairs/downstairs split within the Republican Party. Working and middle-class whites aggrieved by culture wars provide the votes; the wealthy and business executives bring the cash.

And these two wings receive sharply different benefits when Republicans win. The upstairs crowd gets cash back. For those downstairs, it’s the visceral satisfaction that comes from the fulfillment of Trump’s vow that “I am your retribution.”

Nonstop Revenge. What About Fighting High Costs?