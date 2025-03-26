It’s day 65 of Trump 2.0, and his administration unknowingly leaked its war plans to a journalist – yes, you read that right.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali react to senior Trump officials accidentally adding The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a Signal chat discussing their war plans in Yemen.

Wajahat explains, “Suppose there was a bad-faith actor who hacked in and was reading these conversations. They could’ve tipped off the Houthis, which means that our troops could be in danger in addition to our policy and national security strategy.”

Mehdi weighs in on just how inept this administration is. “The only thing saving us from full-blown fascism is, once again, the complete incompetence and fecklessness of these people.”

He notes that the move is illegal on multiple fronts, including internationally, adding, “We’re bombing a foreign country without congressional authorization, without UN authorization. It is illegal to bomb the Houthis in Yemen no matter how mad you are at the Houthis in Yemen. And what’s so crystal clear from this group chat is that there is no imminent threat, there is no self-defense argument.”

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion, and find out who Francesca picked as her reek of the week.

