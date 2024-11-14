How to Subscribe to Individual Zeteo Columns and Shows
If you are already a Zeteo subscriber:
In the upper right corner of the page, click the dropdown menu on your profile picture (if you’re using a mobile browser, click the dropdown menu – the three lines – in the upper right of the page)*.
Click on 'Manage subscription'
Toggle the buttons next to the columns and shows you’d like to get in your inbox (they should be turned orange)
If you’re not a Zeteo subscriber:
Visit zeteo.com/subscriber, enter your email, and hit ‘subscribe’
Choose your subscription plan
Hit ‘skip’ or ‘continue’ on the ‘Get Mehdi’s recommendations’ page
Click the check mark on shows and columns want to subscribe to, and hit ‘continue’
*This option is not available on the Substack app.