What's Really Happening Between Trump and Iran? Mehdi Takes Your Questions LIVE on Monday
The US attacked an Iranian cargo ship in a major escalation in the war on Iran. Join Mehdi and Prem to discuss on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, or 4pm BST.
Did the US just violate the Iran ceasefire?
In the wake of the US reportedly firing at and seizing an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, join Mehdi and Prem to break down this escalation, and all the latest from this war.
Tune into ‘Ask the Editor:’ a live Q&A on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, or 4pm GMT. Zeteo subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.
Bring your best questions. Tune into ‘Ask the Editor’ below:
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