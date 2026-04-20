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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
31m

Do you feel this administration has a diplomatic agenda in keeping this war going accept monetary gains? Do you feel this war was to get away from the Epstein Scandal? Do you believe Israel is protesting their prime minister? I have been watching an add on Gubernatorial candidates, do you believe no kings is anti American? Please subscribe to ZETEO.

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