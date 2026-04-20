Did the US just violate the Iran ceasefire?

In the wake of the US reportedly firing at and seizing an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, join Mehdi and Prem to break down this escalation, and all the latest from this war.

Tune into ‘Ask the Editor:’ a live Q&A on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, or 4pm GMT. Zeteo subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.

Bring your best questions. Tune into ‘Ask the Editor’ below:

Tune in here!

If you support the work we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation would also go a long way in supporting our mission of independent, accountability journalism.

Catch up on more from Zeteo: