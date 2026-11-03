Zeteo’s editor-in-chief Mehdi Hasan joined ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ live on set in Washington, DC, today to set the record straight on the allegedly antisemitic campaign ad that Haley Stevens used as her excuse for un-endorsing Abdul El-Sayed and backing Michigan’s Republican Senate candidate, Mike Rogers.

“This was ginned up as a fake controversy by Haley Stevens, the charlatan … as an excuse for her doing what she was going to do anyways,” Mehdi tells Piers. He adds, “This idea that she joined Mike Rogers because of an ad that Abdul El-Sayed had nothing to do with is insane.”

Mehdi rightly points out that the real scandal is the “old school white supremacist stuff” coming from the White House, including the Islamophobic attacks against El-Sayed, the president’s recent use of an antisemitic slur, and the racist Halloween post by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

“They’re losing. The economy is bad so they go immediately to racism, Islamophobia, and that’s why this ad is such a red herring,” Mehdi says. “This was always about Haley Stevens making an insane decision to jump ship.”

Watch the full debate on ‘Piers Uncensored’ above. Mehdi comes on at around 20 minutes and 50 seconds.

If you like the work Zeteo and Mehdi are doing, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. And if you’re already one, you can always help further with a donation.

Share

Check out more from Zeteo: