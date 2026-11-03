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RandomGuy622170's avatar
RandomGuy622170
3h

Charlatan is being kind, Mehdi. She's a fraud, a coward, a Zionist bigot, and not remotely fit for any public service. Michigan dodged a serious bullet. Good riddance to her and her ilk.

Go make history tomorrow, Michigan!!!

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