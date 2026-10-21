On this day last year, construction crews tore down the East Wing of the White House to make room for Donald Trump’s cherished ballroom. Clearly illegal, the project nonetheless continues.

Welcome to Wednesday. It’s Swin again. We are less than two weeks from Election Day. If the polls are right, Donald Trump and his neo-Confederate gargoyles and trillionaire-aligned degenerates are in for an electoral kicking. In this final sprint, Republicans in the great state of Ohio, where I’m raising my children right now, have decided to make what the New York Times dubs perhaps “the ugliest” 2026 race even meaner, nastier, more wicked and perverse.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we’ll get into how that happened, why Republicans think their latest attack on Democratic gubernatorial nominee Amy Acton could “backfire” immensely, and why you really need to be paying attention, even if you don’t live in Ohio. Meanwhile, billionaire anti-woke warrior Bill Ackman wants you to watch a grossly Islamophobic video that uses foul tropes straight out of the antisemitic hate he decries. Plus, Israeli forces detain NY Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander in the occupied West Bank. Such fun. Time to read in.

‘Vivek’s Struggling’

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks on Oct. 18, 2026, in Greenville. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.

If you’re one of the nearly 12 million residents of the red (formerly swing) state of Ohio who watch TV or streaming services, and if you knew next to nothing about Democratic or Republican politics in the state, there’s a good chance that the only thing you’ll know – or think you know – about Amy Acton is that she’s a mentally unwell, pill-popping wino who falls down a lot, and that she’s a liberal running to succeed Republican Governor Mike DeWine.

If you live in the Buckeye State, you’ve been bombarded with political ads making such claims for, seemingly, eternity. Such is the nature of the Ohio governor’s contest between Acton and Trump-endorsed Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, a race so nasty, so mean-spirited, so deeply personal, so tar-slinging that last month the national paper of record caught on. Donald Trump and the GOP have fucked up so astoundingly since early 2025 that Ohio – supposedly solidly red, its days of voting twice for Barack Obama long gone – appears on the cusp of sending Democrat Sherrod Brown back to the U.S. Senate. Ohio also looks quite likely to make Acton, locked in a tight race with Ramaswamy, its governor, which would be yet another stunning sign of how forcefully the country is turning against Trump’s pathetic, fascist presidency.

As ‘First Draft’ has reported, it isn’t hard to find top Republican figures, national or Ohio-based, who are palpably anxious that Ramaswamy, a 2024 GOP primary contender who once pitched himself as more MAGA than Trump, could actually blow a race once thought un-blowable. And yet, in the homestretch, Team Vivek has decided to get even more morally unhinged in their attacks on Acton.

Early this week, Ohio politics blogger DJ Byrnes (a.k.a. “The Rooster” of “naked Shrek” fame) posted a video of an ad featuring Acton’s estranged mother, Donna Arthur, who says Acton has “lied her entire life” and doesn’t deserve to be governor. The video didn’t say who paid for it. By Tuesday, Ohio Republicans and others familiar with the matter were telling me it was a leaked Ramaswamy ad draft that was in the middle of being focus-group-tested, and wasn’t meant for publication at that time. (Multiple sources pointed out that when paused, they could see the video had a conspicuous “Online Survey” title.) Byrnes confirmed as much.

The leak explained why the Ramaswamy campaign was so slow to endorse or even publicly acknowledge the ad’s existence.