It’s day 81 of Trump 2.0, and he’s not even trying to hide the fact that his presidency is about making him and his billionaire friends even richer.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali react to the House passing the SAVE Act, a massive voter suppression bill. If it were to pass in the Senate, Americans would be required to present documentary proof of citizenship in person. This would disproportionately affect minorities and rural voters, as well as nearly 70 million women who’ve taken their spouse’s last name.

“It’s a naked, shameless, boldface attempt by the GOP to disenfranchise millions of Americans,” Wajahat explains.

Meanwhile, after vowing not to walk back on his tariffs, Trump enacted a 90-day pause, sending the stock market soaring — then once again sinking — after days of depression. This move came just hours after he said on Truth Social that it was a great time to buy, adding the letters DJT (coincidentally his stock ticker) to the end of the post.

“How is this not devastatingly illegal?” Francesca asks. She adds, “We’re living a reality where the president of the United States is using his office to sell a cryptocurrency meme coin… Laws truly don’t matter.”

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion, including how comedian and political commentator Walter Masterson tries to get through to Trump’s MAGA fanbase.

Tune into ‘America Unhinged’ and join the live chat Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8pm ET over on Zeteo’s YouTube channel. Tell your friends, too!

And if you’re a paid subscriber, let us know in the comments what you’d like Francesca and Wajahat to cover next!

If you enjoy ‘America Unhinged,’ support independent journalism and the work of Zeteo, please consider donating to support our mission of delivering unfiltered news, bold opinions, and diverse voices.

Share

In case you missed them, here are some recent stories from Zeteo: