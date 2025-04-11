Trump’s Art of the Deal: Attacking Voting Rights and Your Money
On this episode of ‘America Unhinged,’ Francesca and Wajahat react to the House passing a sweeping voter suppression law and Trump’s massive flip-flop on tariffs.
It’s day 81 of Trump 2.0, and he’s not even trying to hide the fact that his presidency is about making him and his billionaire friends even richer.
On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali react to the House passing the SAVE Act, a massive voter suppression bill. If it were to pass in the Senate, Americans would be required to present documentary proof of citizenship in person. This would disproportionately affect minorities and rural voters, as well as nearly 70 million women who’ve taken their spouse’s last name.
“It’s a naked, shameless, boldface attempt by the GOP to disenfranchise millions of Americans,” Wajahat explains.
Meanwhile, after vowing not to walk back on his tariffs, Trump enacted a 90-day pause, sending the stock market soaring — then once again sinking — after days of depression. This move came just hours after he said on Truth Social that it was a great time to buy, adding the letters DJT (coincidentally his stock ticker) to the end of the post.
“How is this not devastatingly illegal?” Francesca asks. She adds, “We’re living a reality where the president of the United States is using his office to sell a cryptocurrency meme coin… Laws truly don’t matter.”
Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion, including how comedian and political commentator Walter Masterson tries to get through to Trump’s MAGA fanbase.
Tune into 'America Unhinged' and join the live chat Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8pm ET over on Zeteo's YouTube channel.
And if you're a paid subscriber, let us know in the comments what you'd like Francesca and Wajahat to cover next!
If you enjoy ‘America Unhinged,’ support independent journalism and the work of Zeteo, please consider donating to support our mission of delivering unfiltered news, bold opinions, and diverse voices.
Will your vote count in the upcoming election?
The Nazi regime is hard at work on voter suppression as Nazi’s Hitler talks about a third term There is no need to stop future elections just rig them so voter ballots are disqualified or disenfranchise existing voters through state vigilante voter challenges https://bit.ly/4hVFyeC
The US Nazi leader just announced by an executive order(EO) that mirrors the SAVE act that the Nazis are currently pushing through the House The SAVE ACT will require people who register or re-register to vote (31m do that every year….for various reasons change address/change county, change name with marriage) that they prove they are citizens in order to vote This can be done in 2 ways: 1) proof of birth either by original birth certificate(who has that?) or 2 passport (12% have passports and are usually white and wealthy) What about women who have different last names now? Try to register if you do not have your original birth certificate because marriage licenses, military ID’s will not count Estimates for 2026: 7million voters will be disqualified or not counted
The result of the SAVE ACT and Hitler’s EO is : Massive drain and purge of the voter rolls
What to do?? 1 Call your congressperson to vote against the SAVE ACT 202 224 3121
2 Check voter registration 80d ahead of election and don’t use a provisional ballot…nearly 50% don’t get counted
3 Most of the voter suppression laws on the books are to disqualify or disenfranchise Black voters, women voters, Hispanic voters ….good old fashioned Jim Crow 2.0….talk to your minority voting friends about the dangers of the Nazis coming after their votes
4 Protest the USPS being brought under the Commerce Dept because this is the step to privatize and then control mail in voting(if this happens 1 in 7 votes will be lost….MIT doubles that to 1 in 4)
5 Join the Resistance movement at mobilize.us OR indivisible.org
6 Do NOT vote for Nazis or their policies aka Republicans and closely vet Independents who may be Nazis
I hope you can host Fiona Hill one day. Thank you