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Carole Langston's avatar
Carole Langston
3h

It'll be a travesty and be remembered with shame. They won't have the guts to walk out en masse. Would they all really get fired? Edward R. Murrow spinning in his grave.

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Dana s Hughes's avatar
Dana s Hughes
3h

Good for you for having the fortitude that your main stream colleagues lack. You're all welcome to come to my house for dinner, but you'll have to fly to Denver.

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