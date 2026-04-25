Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on April 23, 2026. Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images.

If it wasn’t clear from our ‘First Draft’ newsletter yesterday, Zeteo will not be at today’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

We will not join our media colleagues in partying with Donald Trump, an authoritarian who seeks to curtail the First Amendment and criminalize journalism, who puts masked agents on the street to racially profile and kidnap people and kill people, who jails foreign students for their pro-Palestine speech, who seeks to denaturalize US citizens, who has made it US policy to summarily execute people at sea, who is massacring children and threatening the global economy with his disastrous war in Iran.

There is no reason to don a tuxedo and celebrate this racist wannabe tyrant. There is nothing to be gained by showing up to the dinner with the hopes of offering any small act of protest. Members of the industry should skip the event instead, and refuse to provide a televised backdrop for Trump’s vitriol and hate.

Zeteo is a different kind of news outlet. We are an independent organization funded by subscribers. We do not answer to billionaires or corporate overlords. We seek to expose the truth and hold people in power to account.

It’s why the Trump White House regularly attacks us, and our founder Mehdi. It’s why the White House has repeatedly refused to grant press credentials to our journalists that would allow our team to ask tough questions of the president and his propagandists.

Zeteo is getting under their skin – and we intend to stay there. To do so, we need your help.

If you’re able, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo today to support us and help build independent media.

If you’re already a paid subscriber (thank you!), please consider making a donation to Zeteo.

Donate to Zeteo

Every paid subscription and every donation, big or small, sends a message to Donald Trump’s authoritarian administration that we won’t be bullied or silenced. Your support sends a vital message to the rest of the media, too: there’s a better way.

Thank you for standing with us at Zeteo. We simply cannot do this work without you.

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