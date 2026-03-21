Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House on March 20, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

On Saturday afternoon, President Donald Trump took a break from weighing a ground invasion of Iran, so that he could dance on the grave of former FBI Director and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” he wrote on his social media site, before signing his post, “President DONALD J. TRUMP,” so that nobody could be confused about the official nature of the proclamation. One of the White House’s verified Twitter accounts dutifully shared Trump’s post.

Trump and the GOP have been furious with the late special counsel, who was a registered Republican, ever since the president’s first term, when Mueller led the federal investigation into Trump and his associates over Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.

Zeteo emailed the White House to ask whether it would be appropriate for other politicians to react this way if they were to hear news of Trump’s passing. (We all know how the Trump-Vance administration responded after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.)

The White House did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

This type of conduct is a frequent occurrence from the supposed leader of the free world. In December, for example, President Trump giddily mocked filmmaker Rob Reiner, upon news of his brutal killing, and naturally made it all about himself.

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“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump posted on social media.

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