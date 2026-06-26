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B J Sutherland's avatar
B J Sutherland
1h

After reading this I wonder 'Is there any good news'?

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Lynne's avatar
Lynne
1h

Let's read those repellent and bigoted statements by Trump so we can PUBLICIZE THEM WIDELY. He deserves to be shamed and held accountable.

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