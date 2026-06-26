On this day in 2015, by a 5-4 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court made same-sex marriage the law of the land. On the current court, reactionary Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito have said the ruling should be reconsidered.

Happy Friday… finally! It’s Swin again. Since April, I’ve been covering Trumpworld blowback to Regime Change, the new book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman. Months before its release, President Donald Trump ordered up a gigantic leak hunt to identify the pair’s sources. The book ramped up Trump’s already searing paranoia, and his leak hunt stalled out largely because too many of the senior officials tasked with finding the leakers are themselves the leakers. Today, we can confirm a new wrinkle in this small saga that a) is indicative of the ultra-catty regime Americans now live under, and b) will likely make you laugh. And if that’s at a certain president’s expense, oh well.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we’ll get into the strange, strange detail in Haberman and Swan’s just-published book that has the nominal leader of the free world squealing about his privacy. Plus, Trump’s pet Supreme Court justices delivered his nasty, racist regime a big win on immigration that will place thousands of Haitian and Syrian immigrants in danger of their lives.

‘I Don’t Do That!’

Trump at the White House on June 25, 2026. Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images.

There’s plenty about the book Regime Change that’s enraging the president of the United States. Donald Trump has been frustrated that the authors’ premier anonymous sources haven’t been punished. He’s still furious after all these months about the Iran war and White House Situation Room reporting. He got incandescently mad about the Jeffrey Epstein stuff.

Sometimes, it is hard to keep track of all the things that are slowly driving this world-historically petty president into a rage-filled psychotic abyss. In speaking to people very close to President Trump, it’s been difficult to overstate how much this book has genuinely triggered him. But there’s something in the book that hasn’t gotten nearly the level of attention of the aforementioned scoops… and yet it’s something that, according to sources familiar with the matter, has privately and absolutely infuriated the president and helped contribute to his decision to impose an intra-administration blackout on publicly talking about the book.

“It makes him look so fucking gross,” one senior Trump appointee tells me. “The president sees everything, and he knows about the trash and bathroom sections, and thinks it’s complete bullshit that it got published.”

The perennially image-conscious and self-obsessed president was complaining to aides and other longtime advisers about the book’s descriptions of his bathroom and bedroom habits.