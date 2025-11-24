‘Ask the Editor’ returns! But with a twist…

Join Zeteo’s political correspondents Prem Thakker and Asawin Suebsaeng for a live, unfiltered Q&A on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, 4pm GMT to unpack the latest news. Subscribers can join the conversation on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, or YouTube.

Swin and Prem have been busy reporting on all these topics and now is your chance to join this special Q&A where they will discuss the latest on Trump’s outrageous threats to Democratic lawmakers; break down the reporting on how the White House ignored legal advice on Caribbean strikes (are strikes imminent?); unpack the surprising Mamdani-Trump meeting; and analyze what’s behind MTG’s sudden resignation. They’ll give you their expert takes, and then, the floor is all yours.

See you there! Add ‘Ask the Editor’ to your calendar below:

