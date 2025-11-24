Zeteo

Protect the Vote
Fall Of Cheeto’s Arrogant Roman Empire Occurred From Within

In America this time the fall will be related to the very wealthy billionaires Part of this decline is the willingness of the Nazi billionaires through Cheeto to rig the elections so that the “other” people don’t have a say in governing And this fits perfectly what Cheeto and RFK Jr are saying in voicing the Nazi/GOP talking points The wealthy superior class and the King should dominate and rule the inferiors or unworthy working class Cheeto wants to rule over the people, not serve them

But let’s face it This has always been the “let them eat cake” attitude of the Nazi/GOP uberwealthy who have been drawn to control the masses People like Musk and his South African buddy Theil have advantaged themselves at the expense of the taxpayer but have this superiority complex that has always fit the Nazi/GOP talking points Cheeto lied to the electorate to get into office by telling them that “he was the savior for the working class” Remember his rust belt promises and then there was “bringing down prices on Day One”

The electorate bought his lies and now there’s liar remorse and has led to French Revolution 2.0 21st century American style Off with their Nazi/GOP heads!!! WE the People say

