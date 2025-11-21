Donald Trump shakes hands with Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office, on Nov. 21, 2025. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

All eyes were on an Oval Office meeting on Friday as Donald Trump hosted Zohran Mamdani. What happened next was surprising.

“I met with a man who is a very rational person,” Trump said of New York’s mayor-elect – a Democratic socialist whom he previously called a communist. The president continued: “I met with a man who wants to see, really wants to see New York be great again.” He praised Mamdani for running “an incredible race.”

When Mamdani was asked by a reporter whether he still thinks Trump is a fascist, the president quipped, “That’s okay, you can say it.” Mamdani then said, “Yes.” As the conversation continued, it remained warm. “I think he is going to surprise some conservative people,” Trump said.

The stunning spectacle began with a closed-door meeting in the Oval Office. Nearly 40 minutes into the scheduled start time, Trump allowed the press to enter to ask the pair questions. The president began with unusually warm remarks for a man his administration pulled out the stops to defeat.

Watch the highlights from the meeting below: