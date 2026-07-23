On this day in 2020, a federal judge in Portland barred President Donald Trump's federal agents from targeting journalists and legal observers, amid his crackdown on a U.S. city. Does this… sound familiar?

Happy Thursday, everyone. It’s Swin and Andrew here. It’s obvious our current state of affairs is unsustainable.

The entire ruling party is propping up the personality cult and blundering agenda of someone who is disturbed to the point he’s willing to blow up the world economy for no reason beyond his own spite and confusion. Democrats, for their part, are not only struggling to oppose Donald Trump or rein him in… some are outright doing his bidding.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we once again acknowledge the reality that the president is deeply unwell and fundamentally unfit for office, while some Democrats insist on helping him. Meanwhile, the president unveiled his plan for spiking drug prices, and Jeffrey Epstein’s model recruiter was just found dead.

How Can They Help This Man?

Trump speaks at Wheeler High School on July 22, 2026 in Marietta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.

We’ve written here at Zeteo about how the sitting leader of the United States is “too dangerous, too unwell, too much of a fascist” and “must be removed from office.” No one with any power is trying to remove Donald Trump from office, but that does not make it any less necessary: He is patently insane.

The president of the United States is trying to unilaterally impose new taxes on the American people because he’s mad at Canada for being on fire. He is angrily threatening war crimes and re-escalating his war in Iran at the worst possible time for the global economy – even though he knows the war is politically destroying him, his party, and his administration.

He is now ranting on social media about how voters should be grateful that his disastrous war has only gotten 18 Americans killed. He’s still suggesting he wants to run for an unconstitutional third term, and claiming now that “communists” want to “blow up” Mount Rushmore.

Every day Trump is in power is a unique, extreme crisis, one that threatens the lives and safety of an incalculable number of people, both here and abroad. And yet, some Democrats keep trying to give this man more power and more money, and expand his ability to threaten our democracy.