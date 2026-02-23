On this day in 1967, the 25th Amendment was certified, allowing Congress to remove a president who’s unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. So… is now a good time?

Good morning! Andrew here. Let me congratulate the Olympic gold-winning USA hockey team on behalf of Zeteo. What a goal! It’s a shame whom these winners were forced to celebrate with, even if they were good sports about it. More on that below…

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ it’s time to admit the obvious about Donald Trump’s deranged presidency, Democrats continue to bury the truth about why they lost in 2024, and Trump has new criteria in mind for future Supreme Court justices. (Hint: They have to be even more extreme than they are now.)

The President Must Be Removed From Office

Trump speaks at the White House on Feb. 20, 2026. Photo by Peter W. Stevenson/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

As Donald Trump considers launching an illegal war against Iran, without provocation or justification, and continues to escalate his ICE-led war at home, it is time for us here at Zeteo, everyone else in the media, and every lawmaker in Congress to state out loud what we all know is true: Donald Trump is a danger to everyone who lives here in the US and around the globe, and he must be removed from office.

Is there the will in Congress to remove Trump? No, there is not. And there’s no indication that if Democrats manage to win back control of Congress, they would immediately move to impeach Trump (as he fears).

But the reality is this: we cannot, and should not, accept having a madman in control of the world’s most powerful nuclear arsenal when he’s ready to bomb countries on a whim, and with a team of sycophants around him that is willing to make whatever he says happen, no matter how deranged.

To be clear, there’s virtually no reason for Trump to order another illegal attack on Iran, following his previous illegal attack on the country’s nuclear facilities last summer.

Back then, Trump and his White House asserted the US had absolutely “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program. Trump envoy Steve Witkoff echoed that claim, yet he went on Fox on Sunday and lied about how Iran is now “probably a week away from having industrial-grade bomb-making material” – as if this would justify a war. As even the Jerusalem Post noted, Witkoff curiously “left out that Iran currently has no access to its material, no machines to enrich it, and no weapons program to use it for any operational purpose.”

As we’ve previously reported at Zeteo, nobody in the upper ranks of the Trump-Vance administration seems to even know what Trump’s mission would be if he were to illegally attack Iran.

My colleague Swin Suebsaeng gave me a better explanation for what’s happening.