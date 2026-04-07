On this day in 1994, violence erupted in Rwanda. With the international community refusing to act, the African country suffered the worst genocide since the end of World War II. By the time French troops finally arrived in late June, about 1 million people, mostly Tutsis, had been killed by Hutu extremists. The Clinton administration tried to bury evidence that it was indeed a genocide. Sound familiar?

Hi everyone! Prem here : )

Hope you had a nice holiday weekend, if you and yours celebrate. Wherever you are, I hope you are having the opportunity to enjoy simple pleasures. I've been enjoying the beautiful cherry blossoms of Washington, DC, and getting to watch ‘Project Hail Mary’ in a movie theater. (Amaze, amaze, amaze!)

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ a detailed walkthrough of Donald Trump's genuinely insane public appearances on the eve of his deadline for returning Iran to the "stone ages"; the Washington press corps offers an embarrassing display of supposed First Amendment "solidarity"; and how Trump's dream Pentagon budget would make the US military one of the biggest polluters in the world.

OK, Grandpa, Let’s Get You to Bed

Trump speaks to reporters at the White House on April 6, 2026. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

Between standing alongside his wife and a staffer in a bunny costume for the White House Easter Egg Roll, and standing alongside fellow alleged sexual abuser and war criminal Pete Hegseth for a press conference, Donald Trump had a busy Monday. And at each stop, he delivered remarks that contributed to one of his most bizarre, dangerous, and outright vicious days as president yet.

*Inhale* … and here we go: